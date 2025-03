Fruhvirtová si tentokrát víc věřila a slaví životní skalp. Právě v Miami před lety prorazila

Qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova (215) destroys Beatriz Haddad Maia (18) 6-0, 6-2 to reach the 3d round of the Miami Masters 1000.



The 19 year old secures her 2nd career best win and 2nd top 20 victory.



6 losses in a row for Haddad Maia. She’s won just 5 games in the last 2 matches pic.twitter.com/qyN94U2iWc — edgeAI (@edgeAIapp) March 21, 2025