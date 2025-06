Hráči, které by mohl vystřelit letošní Wimbledon. Uvidíme další šokující jízdu?

Milestone ✅



It’s a very first WTA main draw win for 17 year old Mingge #Xu in Nottingham in a quite superb performance against Katie Volynets 6-3,6-3!



Superb from the teenager as she is putting herself very much in the mix for WC at Wimbledon! #BackTheBrits pic.twitter.com/UzBaRZlL2V — Fergus Gavin (@Fergus_Gav) June 17, 2025