Kopřiva v Thajsku na první titul z hardu nedosáhl, ve finále prohrál se synem grandslamové šampionky

Nonthaburi 3 Ch F: BRANDON HOLT WITH HIS MAIDEN CH TITLE, FINALLY!! D. Vit Kopriva 6-3, 6-2.



More to come, but his offensive version is deffo my favorite (hope onwards ). Fended off several BPs too in the 7th game (1st set)



@ATPChallenger pic.twitter.com/DIN9GbAnHE — stateofsport21 // raz (she/her) (@eretzsport022) January 19, 2025