Krejčíková potřetí v řadě končí v Paříži prvním kole, Bouzková i Siniaková zahájily vítězně

Gritty, gutsy, gusty win for Naomi Osaka, who drops 5 straight games from 4-0 in the 3d and then steadies the ship just in time to win 6-1 4-6 7-5 and set up a likely 2d round at #rolandgarros with No. 1 Iga Swiatek



Osaka played very well in patches. Can sense the desire#getty pic.twitter.com/UU7dQ0DdEo — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) May 26, 2024