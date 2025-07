Obrovská smůla Andreescuové. Další zranění ji vyřadilo z domácího turnaje v Montrealu

Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of her home tournament in Montreal.



She injured her ankle on match point in her last match against Barbora Krejcikova.



Truly cannot believe this woman’s luck… she deserves better.



Hopefully she’s able to recover quickly.



❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/4YMv8nbFv0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 29, 2025