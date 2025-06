Od klauna k umělci. Bublik na French Open ohromuje i baví

Bublik after beating Draper to reach 1st Slam QF at Roland Garros



*crowd gives massive applause*



“Sometimes in life there’s only 1 chance. I had a feeling that was mine & I couldn’t let it slip. Standing here… it’s the best moment of my life.”



