Podivuhodný příběh Tarveta. Pilný student se těší na Alcaraze, peníze mu ale asi nedají

On his Wimbledon debut qualifier Oliver Tarvet pulls off the unthinkable as takes down Leandro Riedi 6-4 6-4 6-4 to move into the second round of Wimbledon



@the_LTA pic.twitter.com/Ix0FtXCfOL — British Tennis Players On Tour (@BritishTennisUp) June 30, 2025