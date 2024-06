Siniaková je v 10. finále grandslamu, s Gauffovou zabojuje o třetí titul z French Open

Coco Gauff is into the 5th slam final of her career!!



By making the Roland Garros doubles final with Katerina Siniakova, she reached her 3rd doubles slam final, where she is yet to win one.



The quest for her maiden doubles slam may be over soon



✨ Third time’s the charm? ✨ pic.twitter.com/IaDXL0KPJa — RG (@VenusGauff) June 7, 2024