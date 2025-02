Úplně Rybakinové vymyl mozek, tvrdí Schettová o Vukovovi. Mají spolu vztah i v soukromí

Barbara Schett says she’s spoken to Goran Ivanisevic about Elena Rybakina & Stefano Vukov’s situation & she believes WTA made the right decision to ban Vukov



“Another major issue is the suspension of Stefano Vukov, who is said to have caused psychological and physical problems… pic.twitter.com/cJ6w2RUvAc — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 25, 2025