Venus Williamsová po vítězném návratu na kurty ve čtyřhře zářila. Já tuhle hru prostě miluju, řekla

45 year old Venus Williams, 23-time Grand Slam champ (7 in singles, 16 in doubles), comes back to professional tennis 16 months later and wins alongside Hailey Baptiste to reach the QFs in Washington.



6-3, 6-1 over Bouchard/Ngounoue.



Venus plays her singles R1 tomorrow.