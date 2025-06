Zklamaná Šwiateková: 0:6 ve třetím setu? Nebyla jsem vyčerpaná, ale...

World #1 Aryna Sabalenka ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-match winning streak at #RolandGarros, beats the 4-time champ 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 to reach her first final in Paris.



6th Grand Slam final, 5th in the last 6 Slams she played.



Best in the world. pic.twitter.com/beTQxqr0fV — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 5, 2025