Báez poprvé obhájil titul. Na antukové pětistovce v Riu de Janeiro zopakoval největší triumf

6 - Since the start of the 2020 season, only two players have claimed more ATP event titles on clay court than Sebastian Baez (6) - Casper Ruud (11) and Carlos Alcaraz (8). Specialist.#RioOpen | @RioOpenOficial @atptour @ATPMediaInfo pic.twitter.com/pf2ExcCgRL — OptaAce (@OptaAce) February 23, 2025