Famózní vstup do sezony v podání Lehečky. V Brisbane je ve finále také ve čtyřhře s Menšíkem

Congratulations to the team of @jirilehecka and @mensik_jakub_ who have won through to tomorrow's Men's Doubles final!



They defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Nicolas Jarry 7-5 6-2.#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/v5kqy98pb5 — Brisbane International (@BrisbaneTennis) January 4, 2025