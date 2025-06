Hodnocení Čechů v Paříži: Pochvala pro kvalifikantky, ale jen tři naděje ve třetím kole

Jiri Lehecka on IG after his 6-0 6-1 6-2 loss to Jannik Sinner



“This photo sums up the whole match. You think I won a match or a set? No, no. This is the feeling when you win 1 game against Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros” pic.twitter.com/glICDQQ7ar — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2025