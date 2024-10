Muchová je k nezastavení. V Pekingu porazila i olympijskou šampionku Qinwen Zheng a je ve finále

Muchova d. Qinwen Zheng 6-3 6-4



Last year, Karolina had to miss the Asian swing due to injury.



Today, she is the 1st Czech woman to reach the Beijing final since Petra Kvitova in 2014.



Playing some of the best tennis of her life.



✅6th final

✅2nd 1000 final



Reborn.



