Rybakinová je po skreči Kalinské třetí rok po sobě ve čtvrtfinále Wimbledonu, čeká ji Svitolinová

Svitolina d. Wang 6-2 6-1



This is by far the best tennis Elina’s played all year.



She’s now won 9 of her last 10 matches at Wimbledon.



Coming so close last year lit a fire in her.



✅11th Slam QF

✅3rd Wimbledon QF



Burning bright.



