Rybakinová se musí vypořádat s další ztrátou ve svém týmu. Opustil ji i kondiční trenér Simčič

Elena Rybakina’s fitness coach, Azuz Simcich, has left her team.



“After an incredible journey alongside Elena, it's time to move on. I'm deeply grateful for the experiences, challenges, and unforgettable moments we shared. Wishing you nothing but success and happiness in your… pic.twitter.com/sIAA3hatgC — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 24, 2025