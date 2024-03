Sabalenková dohrála na tisícovce v Miami už ve třetím kole, Rybakinová se znovu nadřela

Rybakina d. Townsend 6-3 6-7(3) 6-4



Elena’s still shaking off the rust.



But as we’ve seen, she has a god given gift for whacking a tennis ball.



✅19-3 in 2024

✅Won 7 of last 8 matches in Miami



With a little patience, she could find herself back in the final.



pic.twitter.com/aaVt5RIwNc — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) March 24, 2024