Sabalenková popáté v řadě porazila kamarádku Badosaovou, v osmifinále nechybí ani Rybakinová

Aryna Sabalenka wins 10 of the last 11 games to beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-1 and reach the last 16 at #RolandGarros once again.



10-0 on Grand Slams in 2024, 20-0 in sets



She reached at least the semifinals of the last 6 Majors.



So good. pic.twitter.com/BFgSUohGZ8 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 1, 2024