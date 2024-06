Siniaková s Gauffovou jsou bez ztráty setu v semifinále Roland Garros, Macháč v Paříži dohrál

Coco Gauff & Katerina Siniakova have been dominant thus far at #RolandGarros and have yet to drop a set en route to the semifinals:



R1: 6-3, 6-0

R2: 6-1, 6-2

R3: 6-4, 6-4

QF: 6-0, 6-2



pic.twitter.com/Gg9F79ZIQe — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) June 5, 2024