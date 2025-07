Sinner deklasoval dalšího soupeře a vyrovnal Kodešův rekord

Jannik Sinner has lost only 17 games en route to the Wimbledon Round of 16.



This is the fewest games ever conceded to reach the Wimbledon Men’s Singles R16 in the Open Era, surpassing Roger Federer.



Sinner - 17 games (2025).



Federer - 19 games (2004).



No sweat.