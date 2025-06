Šwiateková byla game od porážky. Proti Rybakinové se vyhrabala z debaklu a urvala postup

BIG WIN!



4-time champ Iga Swiatek comes back from 1-6, 0-2 to beat Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 and keep her title defense alive at #RolandGarros.



Adjusted her return position in the 2nd set and competed very well in the 2nd.



25 consecutive wins at the event.



Next: Svitolina pic.twitter.com/CQPlF1XoJe — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 1, 2025