Upřímná Venus Williamsová: Řekli mi, že můžu vykrvácet na stole

Wow. Wow. WOW!



45 year old Legend Venus Williams, playing her first singles match since march 2024, defeats world #35 Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 to reach the 2nd round in Washington WTA 500.



Hit 9 aces.



That's her first singles win since august 2023.



Simply UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/EeAVJ4l4PO — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 23, 2025