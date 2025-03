České derby je na světě! Muchová a Siniaková si v Indian Wells zajistily vzájemný duel

Muchova d. Cocciaretto 6-4 6-3 at Indian Wells



Down a break in set 2, Karolina tidied things up.



After missing this event last year due to injury, it sure is great to see her back.



The way she plays tennis is so special.



✅10th win of 2025



