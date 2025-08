Svrčina si své druhé Masters v kariéře nezahraje, nestačil na Mannarina

Tennis Play



1.25u Adrian Mannarino ML (-135)



Fading Svrcina on hard courts. Svrcina backhand is a weakness that Mannarino can target. Small sample size but Svricina has a 6.7% backhand win %. Svrcina only has a 2.6% ace%, has won 65.5% of his 1st serve points & has a 67.6%… pic.twitter.com/oKyxMYKnG5 — DevMerkBets (@DevMerkBets) August 6, 2025