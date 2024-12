Šok ve Wimbledonu, ale jinak trápení. Přesto je z Češek jasně nejlepší. Letošní vizitka Krejčíkové

Slovakia's Anna Karolína Schmiedlová advances to the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a win over Czechia's Barbora Krejčíková 6-4 6-2



Schmiedlová (No.67) is the lowest ranked Olympic Women's Singles semi-finalist since Na Li (No.42) in 2008 Beijing pic.twitter.com/NWJ8TqUnT9 — Chip In · Sports (@ChipInSports) July 31, 2024